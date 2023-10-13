Türkiyeis Foreign Ministry termed Israel’s call for the Palestinian population in Gaza’s north to relocate to Gaza’s south as “unacceptable.”

The ministry in a statement on Friday said that forcing 2.5 million people in Gaza deprived of electricity, food and water and subjected to bombardment to migrate in a rather confined area was a clear violation of international law and “inhumane.” “We expect Israel to fix this grave mistake and end merciless, mass actions toward civilians,” the statement said.

The ministry called on Israel to immediately reverse this "grave mistake" and "immediately cease its brutal and all-out actions" against the civilian population in Gaza.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007. ​​​​​​​