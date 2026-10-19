Türkiye's Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu met with French Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Fabien Mandon in France for high-level military talks, the Turkish General Staff said Monday.

Bayraktaroğlu traveled to France at the invitation of French authorities and was received with an official military ceremony, according to a statement shared by the Turkish General Staff on Türkiye's social media platform NSosyal.

Following the welcoming ceremony, the two military chiefs held one-on-one discussions before convening delegation-level talks, the statement said.