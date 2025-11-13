President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili on Wednesday discussed the investigation into the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane and the recent developments.

During a phone call, Erdoğan expressed Ankara's gratitude to Tbilisi for its cooperation, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on social media.

For his part, Kavelashvili offered his condolences to Ankara over the loss of Turkish soldiers' lives in the accident.

On Tuesday, a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.

According to the Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew. The ministry said on Thursday that the bodies of all 20 servicemen were recovered.

Erdoğan said in a speech to his party in Ankara said that the cause of the crash in Georgia has not yet been determined. Authorities are investigating whether violations of aviation safety or operational rules contributed to the crash. Erdoğan said investigators had found the aircraft's black box and were looking into what caused the crash.

Georgian air traffic control said the plane had disappeared from its radar shortly after entering its airspace "without transmitting a distress signal" and that it had been alerted to the crash by the emergency services.

The C-130 Hercules military cargo plane is made by US manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Condolences from around the world poured in after the crash.