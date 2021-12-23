Turkey and Germany's top diplomats discussed regional issues in a phone call on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on her new post.

Baerbock became Germany's top diplomat on Dec. 8 as a member of the Cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who succeeded the long-serving Angela Merkel in the wake of the Sept. 26 elections.

In their phone call, Çavuşoğlu and Baerbock also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and Bosnia, irregular migration, and the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a congratulatory phone call to the new German Chancellor Scholz on Tuesday, said that bilateral ties between Turkey and Germany should be guided by common sense and a strategic view.

Ankara and Berlin are major trading partners, as Germany has been a top Turkish import source and export destination for decades. The two countries also share deep cultural ties due to the 5 million-strong Turkish diaspora in Germany. Turkey is among the top tourism destinations for Germans, apart from hosting thousands of German expatriates.

Among other potential issues on the table are the migration issue, human rights and Turkey's role in NATO. Turkey plays a key role in accepting refugees. The country has already taken in around 3.7 million refugees from Syria and hundreds of thousands of migrants from other countries, such as Afghanistan.

Scholz was sworn in as Germany's new chancellor on Dec. 8, after his Social Democratic Party (SPD) reached a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP).

The swearing-in was historic, as he took the baton from Angela Merkel, Germany's first woman chancellor, who held the top post for over 16 years, nearly breaking the record of the late Helmut Kohl.