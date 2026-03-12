Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted his German counterpart Johann Wadephul for talks in Ankara on Thursday.

Fidan and Wadephul met as the two NATO allies seek to deepen cooperation in political, economic and security fields.

Wadephul arrived from the Saudi capital Riyadh to Türkiye as the final stop of his trip to the Middle East and the Gulf region. The minister visited the Greek Cypriot administration on Monday before traveling for talks to Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Türkiye and Germany maintain a multifaceted relationship covering political, economic, military and parliamentary cooperation. Germany remains one of Türkiye’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $52.2 billion in 2025.

Around 6.7 million German tourists visited Türkiye in 2025, while the large Turkish community in Germany continues to serve as a key link between the two nations.