Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held a phone call to discuss efforts aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources announced Thursday.

According to diplomatic sources, the two diplomats exchanged views on regional developments as well as ongoing efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

The call also covered relations between Türkiye and Germany, the sources said, without providing further details.

The development came amid continued diplomatic efforts focused on halting the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict and preventing broader instability.

Last month, Wadephul visited Ankara to hold talks with Fidan. The two counterparts agreed the war must stop “as soon as possible” and that both NATO allies were working on it.

During the press conference after the meeting, Fidan reiterated that Ankara will not permit any attempts to incite civil war in Iran amid Tehran's war with the U.S. and Israel.

"We are warning about this. No one ⁠should ‌pursue ‌such a fantasy. We ⁠would ‌not allow it,” Fidan said.

Fidan and Wadephul met as the two NATO allies seek to deepen cooperation in political, economic and security fields.

Fidan also called for an end to Israel’s bombardment of neighboring Lebanon “before it collapses.”

A solution to security issues in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz can only be ⁠achieved diplomatically, he also underlined.

"Together, we must find a way out of this war and, ⁠at ‌the same ‌time, develop an ⁠initial idea of ‌what a future security architecture for the region ⁠might look like," ⁠Wadephul noted.