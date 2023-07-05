Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias agreed to keep channels of dialogue open between Türkiye and Greece, as they congratulated each other for assuming the position.

In a phone call, the two ministers exchanged congratulations and agreed to maintain the positive agenda in bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also agreed to relaunch confidence-building discussions between Türkiye and Greece and further discuss the matter at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

After years of escalation in tensions between the two neighbors, the diplomatic climate changed swiftly and significantly after twin earthquakes shook southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, affecting 13.5 million people and killing over 50,000.

Despite territorial and energy disputes exacerbating regional tensions, the two neighbors, situated on seismic fault lines, also have a tradition of helping each other in times of natural disasters and Greece was among the first countries to convey its condolences and offer aid after the disaster.

This show of solidarity by the Greek state and people in times of need and its wholehearted reception on the Turkish side "opened a window of opportunity" in bilateral relations.

Ankara, in turn, sought to return this goodwill when a tragic train accident claimed dozens of lives near the northern Greek town of Tempi on Feb. 28, and Türkiye became the first country to offer condolences and aid.

Diplomatic contacts, too, have flourished, with the tragedy prompting the first contact between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in months and a series of meetings between senior officials.

Meanwhile, Güler welcomed the extension of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's term for another year, in a message posted on Twitter.

“We are pleased that Mr. Jens Stoltenberg's tenure as #NATO Secretary General has been extended for another year. We congratulate Secretary General Stoltenberg and wish him success in his work for the Alliance,” he said.