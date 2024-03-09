The naval forces of Türkiye and Greece took part in a NATO mine countermeasure training exercise in the Aegean Sea for Exercise Ariadne-2024, according to a statement made by Türkiye’s Defense Ministry on Saturday.

Türkiye’s minehunter TCG Anamur and Greece's HS Evropi participated in the drill, which took place on March 2, said the ministry on X.

The Aegean neighbors took part in the military training as members of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, it added.

The exercise aims to enhance mine countermeasures of the military bloc and is conducted annually