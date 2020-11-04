The chair of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) on Wednesday visited Azerbaijan to show the group's support for the country in the ongoing conflict with Armenia over the occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Abdullah Eren met with Fuad Muradov, the chairperson of the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mukhtar Babayev, the minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic.

In a press conference following the meeting, Eren said the international community has not taken the necessary steps to end the nearly 30-year-long occupation despite U.N. resolutions.

“We condemn the double standard of the international community on the Armenian attacks. Turkey sides with Azerbaijan,” he added.

Eren also said that while Azerbaijan tries to save its own territories, Armenia targets civilian areas and residential places.

The YTB was established on April 6, 2010, and has the task of coordinating the activities for Turks and related communities living abroad and the Türkiye Scholarship Program and developing the services and activities carried out in these fields.