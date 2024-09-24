Türkiye’s fledgling National Intelligence Academy, a subsidiary of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), inaugurated the Africa Certificate Program to reach out to the continent, whose ties with Ankara have grown in recent years.

The academy’s chair, professor Talha Köse, officiated the program’s first session in Ankara on Monday and highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to establishing good ties with Africa.

The certificate program will be taught by prominent experts of Türkiye on African studies and will end on Friday. It will cover Türkiye-Africa relations, politics, economics, security of the continent, roles of international bodies and the issue of Pan-Africanism. The program offers a comprehensive debate for participants on Africa’s inner dynamics and sensibilities as well as a general assessment of the region.

Addressing the program’s inauguration, Köse said the continent has risen among Türkiye’s strategic priorities. “Relations we established for centuries from North Africa to the great Sahara, from the Horn of Africa to South Africa left deep marks across the continent. These historical ties serve as the basis of Türkiye’s cooperation with Africa in the modern era. The multidimensional network of relations will play an important role in the continent’s future,” he said.

Köse noted that Africa was becoming an indispensable actor in the international community due to its large population, young workforce, rich natural resources and strategic location. “Africa is not merely a source, a raw material provider but also an important actor in global commerce. Its influence in international bodies such as the United Nations also makes him a significant actor in global politics,” he said.

Köse pointed out Türkiye’s “Africa opening” launched 20 years ago and how far it has come. “Türkiye has a vast diplomatic network in Africa now and established strong economic relations with the continent. We are willing to maintain strong bonds with our counterparts, partners in Africa on the basis of humanitarian values and joint interests. We are working to understand our counterparts based on our view of the world and to maintain sincere, sustainable relations,” he said, adding that their efforts found good response in the continent.

He said despite its great potential, Africa has struggled with many challenges, including economic inequality, political instability and security threats inherited from the colonial era. He added that terrorism, regional conflicts and migration threatened the continent’s peace and security. Köse stated that Türkiye’s security cooperation with African countries in this context was essential. He also reiterated that Ankara provided military training to several countries in the continent and developed cooperation to boost security capacity.