The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın visited Afghanistan’s Kabul and Kandahar, security sources said Wednesday.

Kalın held talks with Afghan officials including General Directorate of Intelligence head Abdul Haq Wasiq, first deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid.

The talks focused on steps to deepen security and intelligence cooperation between Türkiye and Afghanistan, as well as bilateral relations.

Sources said Kalın’s talks focused on steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries on security and intelligence and the improvement of overall bilateral relations. Officials also discussed regional and global developments, including the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, the fight against terrorism, migrant trafficking and drug smuggling.