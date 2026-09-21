The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, met with Abdussalam Zubi in Istanbul, the acting defense minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, security sources said on Sunday.

Saturday's meeting took place at a time when negotiations aimed at unifying Libya's military and political institutions have gained momentum.

The two senior officials discussed developments in Libya and the wider region, steps to maintain Libya-Türkiye cooperation, as well as ongoing efforts to achieve political and military unity in Libya and preserve stability.

Zubi praised Türkiye for its efforts aimed at achieving unity in Libya.

Kalın, for his part, underlined Türkiye's determination to continue its contributions and support for Libya's security and stability.

Within the framework of its “One Libya” policy, Türkiye gives priority to preserving Libya’s unity, territorial integrity and cohesion, and continues its active efforts to establish lasting stability and preserve calm in Libya.

Based on this approach, Ankara maintains dialogue with all sides in Libya without distinction between the West, East and South and works together with Libyans to advance relations in all fields.

On Sept. 10, Kalın also met in the Turkish capital, Ankara with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of Libya's House of Representatives, and Mohammed Takala, head of the High Council of State.

Moreover, the steadily developing relations between Türkiye and Libya are also creating new opportunities in the energy sector. In February 2026, TPAO was awarded the right to jointly operate two oil fields in Libya in the country’s first licensing round in 17 years. The agreement concerning these fields was signed in Tripoli on June 15, 2026.

More than 40 projects undertaken by Turkish companies are currently ongoing in Libya, with a total value exceeding $2.3 billion.

Bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Libya reached approximately $3.5 billion in 2025.