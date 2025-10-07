National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head İbrahim Kalın will attend cease-fire negotiations on Gaza to be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, according to security sources.

Ahead of the talks, Kalın held bilateral meetings with officials from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Hamas to discuss key issues on the agenda.

The upcoming discussions will focus on achieving a cease-fire in Gaza, facilitating the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Following last week’s meetings in Doha, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas began in Egypt, with Türkiye also participating in the process.