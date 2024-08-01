Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) played a key role in resolving the deadlocks in Gaza cease-fire negotiations and bringing the sides closer to a common point, security sources said Thursday.

“However, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s death in a planned Israel attack has disrupted the peace expected to reach Gaza right when negotiations to end the war were nearing their end,” sources said.

“The assassination proves Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no desire for a cease-fire or intention to end the clashes,” they added.

Haniyeh was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Iran, the Palestinian resistance group said, in an act that has stunned the international community. Israel has not commented on the death but Netanyahu has hinted at Israel’s involvement.

The international community called for de-escalation and a focus on securing a cease-fire in Gaza – which Haniyeh had, according to a Hamas official previously, accused Israel of obstructing.

Ankara, which maintains good relations with Hamas, in a statement accused Israel of wanting to expand the war in Gaza to the entire region. Erdoğan met Haniyeh in Istanbul as recently as April.

MIT itself led an intense intelligence diplomacy with all actors involved in the cease-fire negotiations, including Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., sources said, noting that MIT director Ibrahim Kalın too held talks with Haniyeh and other parties since Israel and Hamas agreed to negotiate.

“Türkiye will continue making every effort to help end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and standing by Palestinian people, even after this grievous incident,” sources said.

Kalın and Haniyeh met at least twice this year, as recently as June 30, to discuss steps to secure a permanent cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. Kalın had expressed condolences to Haniyeh after his sister was killed in an Israeli attack.

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of Hamas, which it describes as a resistance movement, unlike the Western countries which mostly define it as a terrorist group. The country has denounced Israel's attacks on Gaza after last year's offensive by Hamas. It has called for an immediate cease-fire and criticized what it calls unconditional support for Israel by the West.

Ankara also has halted all trade with Israel and said it had decided to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel's offensive since last October has killed at least 39,445 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.