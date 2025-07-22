The Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers discussed the nuclear talks set to take place in Istanbul on Friday in a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Hakan Fidan and Abbas Araghchi also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in Syria, said sources.

A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the three European countries, known as the E3 – comprising the U.K., France and Germany – is set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday.

The talks mark a potential step forward in efforts to revive or renegotiate aspects of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has faced significant setbacks since the U.S. withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

In talks with Araghchi on Thursday, the top diplomats of the U.K., France, Germany and the European Union emphasized the urgency of returning to diplomacy for a nuclear deal, or else they were prepared to trigger the U.N. "snapback" mechanism, which would reimpose international sanctions.

Talks between Tehran and the U.S. were being held through Omani mediators until Israel's surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day war. The attack came just two days before a planned sixth round of negotiations in the Omani capital Muscat.

Iran accused the U.S. of complicity in the Israeli attack, which killed top Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists and civilians. The U.S. also launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, claiming to have obliterated them. A cease-fire took effect on June 24.

While the U.S. and Europeans say Iran can never have a nuclear bomb, Tehran argues its program is meant for the peaceful use of nuclear power.

After the talks with the E3 and EU, Araghchi highlighted that it was the U.S. that withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord, and any new round of negotiations is only possible "when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial nuclear deal."

"If EU/E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly and put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the 'snapback' for which they lack absolutely no moral and legal ground," he said on X.

Connecting Europe and Asia, Istanbul fosters numerous connections between the two continents and serves as a hub of diplomacy. The city has hosted talks between Iran and Western powers, as well as two rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks and discussions on the future of Syria, which brought together foreign diplomats.

Türkiye is keen on boosting its international profile as a key mediator and utilizes Istanbul’s symbolic location to promote diplomacy between the sides of conflicts and disagreements on a global level.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the country has emerged as a key player in diplomacy, thanks to an effective foreign policy grounded in win-win principles. Its geopolitical advantage also plays into Türkiye's hands.

Iran maintains good neighborly relations with Türkiye, which stood against Israel’s attacks on Tehran.

Türkiye advocates a peaceful settlement to the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program and harshly criticized Israel for launching attacks on Iran, allegedly to prevent the latter from developing nuclear weapons.