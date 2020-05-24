President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani. The two leaders exchanged Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, greetings.
During the talk, they also discussed the cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations and regional developments.
Erdoğan also held phone calls to mark the Bayram with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
