President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was apparently hopeful when he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Turkish diplomatic mission in New York in September. It was to be an informal resumption of ties between the two countries. But the Netanyahu government’s unprecedented brutality toward Palestinians one month later has since changed the course of normalization between two formerly friendly countries.

Erdoğan on Saturday lashed out at Israel and its primary supporter, the West, for oppression of Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip. His statements were an indication of Türkiye's souring ties with Israel.

As he addressed a large crowd in Istanbul in a rally for solidarity with Palestinians on Saturday, Erdoğan said they would proclaim Israel “as a war criminal” to the world.

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC) said earlier that a case opened in 2021 into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories could analyze war crimes allegations from the current conflict.

In his remarks on Saturday, Erdoğan also held Western countries responsible for the killing of more than 7,700 people in the Gaza Strip. The total death toll exceeded 8,000 on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

He has repeatedly accused the West of failing to stop Israel’s intense bombing. Likewise, the Turkish leader has stepped up his criticism of Israel in recent days, describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as verging on “genocide.”

Since he took office in 2003, Erdoğan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and an outspoken critic of Israel’s aggression and expansionist settlement policy. At the same time, he championed improving relations with Tel Aviv, based on mutual interests, such as energy cooperation. But more often than not, Türkiye found itself at odds with Israel, such as in the aftermath of a 2011 raid on a vessel carrying Turkish activists delivering aid to Gaza.

"Israel, you are an occupier," he told a crowd gathered at the former main airport of Istanbul. He accused the Israeli government of behaving like a "war criminal" and trying to "eradicate" Palestinians.

"Of course, every country has the right to defend itself. But where is the justice in this case? There is no justice, just a vicious massacre happening in Gaza."

Long-gone staff ‘recalled’

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recalled all diplomatic staff from Türkiye moments after Erdoğan finished his remarks.

"Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," he said in a statement.

His statement baffled Turkish authorities as Israel had already ordered diplomatic staff out of Türkiye and several other regional countries as a security precaution earlier this month.

A Turkish diplomatic source said all Israeli diplomats had left the country by Oct. 19.

"It is difficult to understand whom Cohen had instructed to return," the Turkish diplomatic source said.

Israel and Türkiye had only just agreed to reappoint ambassadors last year. They were also resuming discussions on a U.S.-backed natural gas pipeline project that could have formed the basis for much closer and more lasting cooperation in the coming years.

Erdoğan earlier this week announced that he was canceling plans to visit Israel because of its "inhumane" war.

He told Saturday's rally that Israel was "a pawn in the region" that was being used by Western powers to stamp their authority on the Middle East.

"The main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West," Erdoğan declared. And he accused Israel's allies of creating a "crusade war atmosphere" pitting Christians against Muslims. "Listen to our call for dialogue," Erdoğan said. "No one loses from a just peace."

Erdoğan's address came days after pro-Palestinian protests in Istanbul and other major cities.

Türkiye exerts efforts for mediation in the conflict but opposes the international community’s biased approach, siding with Israel solely while ignoring the tragedy of Palestinians in the Gaza enclave besieged by Tel Aviv. Before the latest conflict erupted, Türkiye was taking strides to restore ties frayed by Israel’s stance against Palestinians, particularly on Gaza and illegal settlements. Earlier this week, Erdoğan said he was planning to visit Israel soon after his September meeting with Netanyahu but now canceled his trip. He has accused Israel of abusing Türkiye's goodwill.