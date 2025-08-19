Seeking to build on their longstanding relations, Türkiye and Japan eye cooperation on defense.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani met his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, in Ankara on Tuesday for talks on defense industry cooperation, including the possible supply of Turkish-made drones, as Tokyo expands the role of unmanned systems in its armed forces.

Nakatani is the first Japanese defense minister to make such an official trip to Türkiye. This NATO member country is keen to expand its economic and other ties beyond Europe and the Middle East. Türkiye and Japan are both U.S. allies.

Nakatani and Güler are expected to "discuss ways to expand cooperation on defense equipment and technology and exchange views on regional developments," a diplomatic source in Ankara said.

They also aim to increase contacts between the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and Japan's Self-Defense Forces at the unit level, the source added. Nakatani is also scheduled to visit Istanbul on Wednesday.

Turkish and Japanese defense ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During the visit, Nakatani will tour Turkish defense companies and facilities, including Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), navy shipyards, and drone maker Baykar, according to a Defense Ministry source.

"Apart from general matters, defense industry cooperation will be on the agenda ... They will hold inspections regarding drones, but an agreement is not expected. It is too early for an agreement," the Defense Ministry source said.

Turkish firms have supplied drones to several countries, including Ukraine, while Japan is preparing to expand the use of uncrewed aerial vehicles across its ground, air and naval forces.

Japan is considering Turkish drones as one of the potential options for this effort, a diplomatic source said. Nakatani's visit to Türkiye is part of a regional tour from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22, which also includes stops in Djibouti and Jordan.