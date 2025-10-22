Lawmakers of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) are among the participants of the ongoing 151st General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva.

The gathering that brings together lawmakers from more than 180 parliaments focuses on safeguarding humanitarian laws. The situation in Gaza naturally looms large at the meeting that began on Oct. 19 and will end on Oct. 23. Turkish lawmakers are proud of raising the matter at the meeting and underlining that what is happening in the Palestinian enclave is a genocide perpetrated by Israel.

Asuman Erdoğan, lawmaker for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and head of Turkish delegation to IPU, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that they worked to ensure there were discussions about genocide in Gaza and relay what women and children experienced in the enclave.

“At every event, every meeting of committees, we are giving voice to humanitarian drama in Gaza, genocide happening there. For instance, our colleague Fatma Öncü, who is the deputy director of Women’s Forum at the IPU, leads the work for raising awareness of challenges children and women face in Gaza. At the Middle East committee, we conveyed what Türkiye set out to do after the beginning of the cease-fire and highlighted Türkiye’s active role in the process,” she said. Erdoğan said they were in touch with other parliamentarians to lobby for support for the process and monitoring adherence of sides to the cease-fire.