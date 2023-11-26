Türkiye and Libya mark the fourth year of a maritime boundaries deal on Monday. An expert says the deal cemented Türkiye’s place in the Mediterranean Sea and shook “a Greek-led front” seeking to curb Türkiye’s influence in the region.

A rising regional actor, Türkiye gained the upper hand against foreign powers’ isolation policies targeting it.

The deal, between Ankara and Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) secured Turkish rights over a portion of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Earlier, Türkiye opposed unilateral drilling work for energy resources in the Mediterranean by Greece and the Greek Cypriots. The United Nations approved the deal, which also aimed to ensure lasting peace, stability and security in Libya, by securing Libya’s rights to the vast expanse of the Mediterranean.

Türkiye and Libya also signed a hydrocarbon drilling agreement in October 2022, for the exploration of hydrocarbons in Libya’s exclusive economic zone and the mainland by Türkiye.

The maritime boundaries deal clarified western maritime borders for Türkiye in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and was a preemptive action against potential deals between Greece and Egypt and Greece and the Greek Cypriots in the divided island of Cyprus whose northern part is controlled by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Professor Ferhat Pirinççi, an international relations expert from Türkiye’s Uludağ University told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday that the deal’s impact went beyond the relations of Türkiye and Libya. He said the deal was a turning point for Türkiye’s foreign policy and security policy that took a more assertive role. He said it also safeguarded the clout of the GNA in Libya and revived its influence. “It showed all sides that Türkiye is an influential actor in North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean. Türkiye clearly defined the frame of its sovereignty rights in the Eastern Mediterranean through this deal. It will serve as a reference point for Türkiye in the future,” he added.

Libya is central to Türkiye’s efforts to revive ties with North Africa. On Friday, the motion to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Libya for two more years was submitted to Parliament.

The motion, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said: “The continuation of the cease-fire and the political dialogue process in Libya and the establishment of peace and stability as a result of this process are of great importance for Türkiye.”

“The risks and threats arising from Libya persist for Türkiye and the entire region. In case of the resumption of attacks against the legitimate government, Türkiye’s interests in both the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected,” the motion noted.

“Preventing the resumption of conflicts holds significance to ensure the conclusion of military and political negotiations conducted under the auspices of the U.N.,” it added.

Parliament first allowed the deployment of troops in Libya for one year in January 2020. Libya’s U.N.-backed GNA had formally requested Turkish “air, ground and sea” military support to fend off an offensive by Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces to take the capital Tripoli.

Türkiye and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Türkiye’s aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back putschist Haftar’s forces. In the Libyan crisis, Türkiye supported the U.N.-recognized legitimate government in Tripoli against the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar, who was backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia.

Türkiye’s support for the U.N.-recognized Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces’ offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli. It led to a period of stability, resulting in the formation of a united government. In the current situation, Türkiye suggests that an election reflecting the will of the Libyan people should be held to establish a long-lasting and stable government in the country.