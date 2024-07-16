A delegation of Turkish ministers and high-ranking officials will travel to Niger on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance political and economic relations and cooperation, as well as the latest developments in the Sahel region and regional issues, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head İbrahim Kalın, Deputy Trade Minister Özgür Volkan Ağar and Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

Niger joined Mali and Burkina Faso to exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January 2024, months after the three countries set up their own Alliance of Sahel States. The move followed ECOWAS’ call to Niger in August 2023 to restore constitutional order and free deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and threat to deploy a standby force if Niger fails to respond to the demands.

Earlier this month, the new alliance announced the establishment of a new confederation in a bid for greater integration between the three countries.

Türkiye maintains close ties with Niger. Earlier this year, Niger Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine paid a visit to Türkiye. The Turkish ministers’ visit aims to build up on agreements reached between Türkiye and Niger during the prime minister’s visit. Türkiye has a major presence in the African country, both through the public and private sectors. Turkish companies have investments and ongoing projects in the fields of energy, services and construction.

In health care, the Türkiye-Niger Friendship Hospital has served the country since 2019 and an additional department was built at the hospital in 2021. The Turkish Maarif Foundation also runs 13 schools and dormitories in the country.

Türkiye established diplomatic relations with Niger in 1967 and opened its first embassy in the country in 2012.