The air chiefs of Türkiye and Pakistan met Wednesday to strengthen defense cooperation, focusing on joint training, mutual exercises and multi-domain operations, Pakistan’s military said.

Heading a high-level delegation, Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, commander of the Turkish Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, head of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), in the capital Islamabad.

The meeting featured a discussion on the evolving regional security environment, progress in ongoing defense collaboration and prospects of joint engagement in new domains of modern warfare.

Sidhu highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, based on shared religious beliefs, aspirations and strategic alignment that continue to bring both the nations closer.

He underscored that the arrival of the first batch of Turkish cadets at PAF Academy Asghar Khan for training marks a significant milestone in the enduring fraternal ties between the two air forces.

The development marks a new chapter in the existing defense partnership between the two countries, underscoring mutual trust and the shared vision of building the next generation of air warriors, he added.

In return, Kadıoğlu commended PAF’s "outstanding" operational performance under the visionary leadership of the air chief during the recent conflict with India, lauding its state of operational readiness and resolute defense of national sovereignty.

He also lauded the indigenous capabilities developed by PAF in the realm of aerospace innovation, technological advancement and operational self-reliance.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to learn from each other’s experiences and move forward as a cohesive team, building on shared knowledge and operational expertise.

The Turkish commander's visit "symbolizes the mutual resolve of both brotherly nations to enhance strategic cooperation, reinforce bilateral defence relations and promote enduring institutional ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Turkiye," the statement said.