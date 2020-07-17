Four political parties in Parliament issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning the Armenian attack against Azerbaijan.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç read out the joint statement signed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Good Party (IP).

“As the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, we strongly condemn Armenian armed forces’ attacks in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region,” the statement read, adding that Armenia is “on the wrong path.”

The joint statement noted that Armenia’s aggressive stance is a huge obstacle in the way of establishing permanent peace in the Southern Caucasus region.

Parliament also urged the global community to react against Armenia’s unlawful acts in the region.

“We reiterate our support to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue through peaceful means and under the scope of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity,” the statement said, adding that Armenia needs to abide by U.N. Security Council and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) decisions and withdraw from Azerbaijani territory.

Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan in the face of the indiscriminate attacks.

At least 16 people on both sides have been killed since border clashes erupted Sunday between the ex-Soviet republics, which have been locked for decades in a conflict over Armenia’s illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The territory was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives, though the recent fighting broke out on a northern section of their shared border far from Nagorno-Karabakh.