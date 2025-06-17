Turkish Parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a motion that condemned in the “strongest terms” Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, its actions that threaten regional peace and attacks on Iran.

Israel’s ongoing attacks in Palestine, as well as in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, reflect Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s intention to spread the conflict, the motion read aloud on parliament floor said.

“Undoubtedly, the ongoing legal processes against Netanyahu and some members of his government both in Israel and international courts will register his administration as a genocidal government,” the motion said.

The Turkish lawmakers called on “all international institutions and governments that have remained silent in the face of Israel's aggression to take responsibility on the basis of international law and diplomacy.”

“Türkiye will continue its efforts to establish a permanent solution in the region prioritizing peace and human life,” they said, urging the international community to take “determined and principled stance to stop Israel.”

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks. Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.