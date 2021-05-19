Hundreds of people took to the streets in protest of Israel’s violence against the Palestinians, as convoys were organized in Ankara, Istanbul and other cities in support of Palestine.
A convoy of 1,000 vehicles, organized by various nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), trade unions and humanitarian aid groups, including the Anatolian Youth Foundation (AGD), Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and Memur-Sen assembled in Ankara.
AGD's provincial director Ahmet Sanver, who spoke on behalf of protestors in Ankara, said demonstrators wanted to show that Turkish people support the Palestinians' struggle for liberation.
Another convoy in Istanbul toured in the Asian and European areas of the city while waving Palestinian flags.
Other convoys were organized in various provinces, including the eastern provinces of Adıyaman and Elazığ, western Denizli province and the northwestern provinces of Edirne, Tekirdağ and Kırklareli.
