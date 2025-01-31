Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has signed two strategic agreements with counterparts in Somalia and Ethiopia weeks after Ankara mediated truce between the two Horn of Africa nations.

On Wednesday, AK Party Deputy Chairperson Zafer Sırakaya met Abdurahman Mohamed Hussein, the secretary-general of Somalia’s ruling Union for Peace and Development Party (UPD), in Ankara to sign a memorandum of understanding for closer bilateral cooperation between the parties.

On Thursday, Sırakaya was in Addis Ababa to meet with the Vice President of the Prosperity Party and the Deputy Prime Minister, Adem Farah.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding with the ruling Prosperity Party in Ethiopia to strengthen inter-party and intergovernmental relations,” Sırakaya wrote on X after the ceremony.

“From Europe to Asia, from Africa to America, we continue to create a network of compassion around the world with the vision that “a fairer world is possible,” Sırakaya said.

According to officials, the agreements will facilitate joint research, training, consultations and information sharing between the parties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government has sought to increase its diplomatic efforts and economic development in Africa and holds neutrality between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Ankara helped heal a yearlong rift that threatened further instability in the Horn of Africa as it stepped in to mediate the Somaliland dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia last year.

The dispute began in January when landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal with Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base.

In return, Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 in a move not recognized by Mogadishu, said Ethiopia would give it formal recognition, although Addis Ababa never confirmed this.

Somalia branded the deal a violation of its sovereignty, setting international alarm bells ringing over the risk of renewed conflict in the volatile Horn of Africa region.

Türkiye stepped in to mediate in July, holding three previous rounds of talks – two in Ankara and one in New York – before December’s breakthrough, which won praise from the African Union, Washington and Brussels.

In December, Ethiopia and Somalia signed a memorandum in Ankara after hours of intense negotiations, which affirmed Somalia's territorial integrity and initiated discussions on granting Ethiopia access to the sea via the Somali coast.

Africa outreach

Türkiye has been working to broaden its reach into Africa by relying on its defense projects and extensive trade network.

Over recent years, Ankara has significantly increased trade with African nations, which has surged nearly eightfold, and has provided diplomatic and military support to various countries.

The AK Party’s agreements with Ethiopian and Somalian ruling parties align with Erdoğan’s Africa initiative, focusing on improving political ties, trade, investments, cultural projects, security and military cooperation and development projects across the continent.

Emphasizing the principle of "African solutions to African problems," Türkiye has established itself as a reliable partner for African nations by respecting local sensitivities in project development, experts claim.

The Turkish government's strategic partnerships extend to defense, with the provision of military training and equipment designed to enhance national capabilities and support counterterrorism efforts.

Officials highlighted the significant impact of Turkish drones, noting that countries such as Burkina Faso have increased their territorial control through the use of these advanced technologies.

The scale of the Turkish-African engagement over the past two decades is notable, with bilateral trade volume skyrocketing. Turkish diplomatic missions in Africa have expanded from 12 to 44, and the number of African diplomatic missions in Ankara has increased to 38.

Beyond political brokering in Eastern Africa, Ankara accumulated soft power through education, media and its shared religion with many African Muslim countries.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation has established a network of 140 schools and institutions, serving 17,000 students, while approximately 60,000 African students are currently enrolled in Turkish educational institutions. The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs has intensified its humanitarian efforts and support for mosques and religious education throughout the region, further enhancing Türkiye's standing in Africa.

Turkish Airlines also crisscrosses the continent, flying to 62 destinations in Africa. In 2012, it became the first airline to return to Mogadishu, whose airport was rebuilt with Turkish funding and assistance.

Türkiye often emphasizes the “sincerity” of its presence on the continent compared to that of Europeans, who bear the legacy of colonialism. It has also proven a reliable partner in the construction and infrastructure sectors.