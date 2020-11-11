Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart in a phone call discussed the process in Nagorno-Karabakh following the peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
According to a ministry statement, Akar and Sergei Shoigu exchanged views on the issue.
The two ministers also held a phone call late Tuesday and discussed the latest situations in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Tuesday that the two former Soviet republics had signed an agreement to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.
The Turkish leadership also welcomed the truce, terming it a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.
Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.
Armenia repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces for over 40 days, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.
Besides other towns and villages, Baku's liberation of the strategic city of Shusha on Sunday had signaled that victory was imminent.
