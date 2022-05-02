Turkish and Russian defense ministers discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the prospect of a cease-fire over a phone call on Monday.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the safe and immediate evacuation of civilians via land or sea is of utmost importance, said a National Defense Ministry statement.

Reiterating that an immediate cease-fire is crucial for restoring peace and stability to the region, Akar said that Turkey will continue to provide humanitarian aid and work to establish a peaceful environment.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, preventing some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

At least 3,153 civilians have been killed and 3,316 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to United Nations estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the U.N. refugee agency shows.