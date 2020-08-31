Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, accompanied by an interagency delegation, will spend Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Moscow to discuss regional developments, in particular Libya and Syria, with Russian counterparts, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, agreed on March 5 to halt military activity in northwestern Idlib after an escalation in violence that displaced nearly 1 million people and brought the two sides close to confrontation. The deal addresses Turkey's main concerns: stopping a flow of refugees and preventing the deaths of more Turkish troops on the ground.

Idlib has long been under siege by the regime's forces and its allies, and previous cease-fires for the region have been plagued by violations. Since April 2018, attacks on the last opposition stronghold have dramatically intensified and caused new waves of displaced civilians to move toward the Turkish border, putting Turkey, which already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrians, into a difficult position.

Meanwhile, talks on a new constitution for Syria to find a solution to the almost decadelong civil war in the country wrapped up Saturday in Geneva without concrete progress, yet a United Nations mediator said the players had found "commonalities" and were keen to meet again.

U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen has voiced hope the tentative talks in Geneva between representatives of Bashar Assad's regime, the opposition and civil society could eventually pave the way for a broader political process in the war-ravaged country. But the latest round of discussions ended without even reaching an agreement on an agenda or date for the next session.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was created in September last year and first convened a month later, but disagreement over the agenda and the pandemic hindered further meetings until last week.

On the other hand, Turkey and Russia, whose leaders launched an initiative in Istanbul on Jan. 8 to de-escalate the situation on the ground and pave the way for a political process in Libya, in July reiterated the need for intra-Libyan dialogue for the creation of a lasting and sustainable cease-fire in the war-torn country.

Reaffirming their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Libya, both countries in a joint statement on the Turkish-Russian High-Level Consultations in Ankara expressed their “conviction that there is no military solution to the Libyan conflict and it can only be solved through a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned, U.N.-facilitated political process.”

Although Fayez Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), and Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives and ally of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, announced a cease-fire on Aug. 21, Haftar’s forces have disturbed the fragile peace.

Oil-rich Libya was thrown into chaos after veteran dictator Moammar Gadhafi was ousted in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Rival administrations and militias have been vying for power ever since, increasingly drawing in foreign countries and threatening the region's stability.

While Haftar is supported by Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, the legitimate Libyan government enjoys U.N.-backing as well as the support of Turkey and Qatar.