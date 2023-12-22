Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, diplomatic sources said Friday.

Sources said two top diplomats talked about peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Fidan highlighted the importance of signing the peace agreement “as soon as possible,” the Turkish sources told the media.

Türkiye is a close ally of Azerbaijan and maintains good relations with Moscow.

Normalization of Türkiye’s own relations with Armenia also hinges on Azerbaijan’s ties to Armenia, Turkish officials have earlier said.

The South Caucasus neighbors have fought two wars in the past 30 years over the Azerbaijani enclave Karabakh, but staged a prisoner exchange this month and issued a joint statement saying they want to normalize relations and reach a peace deal.

Azerbaijan sent troops to Karabakh on Sept. 19 and after just one day of fighting, the Armenian separatist forces that had controlled the disputed region for three decades surrendered and agreed to reintegrate with Baku.