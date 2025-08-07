Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Fidan and Lavrov discussed the latest developments in the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the ministry stated in a press release.

NATO member Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis.

While Ankara has opposed international sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow, it has also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

On July 23, Istanbul hosted the third meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, who had also met in May and June in the city amid U.S. pressure to agree on a cease-fire to end their three-year conflict. Despite the urging of U.S. President Donald Trump, no major breakthrough was made.