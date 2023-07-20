Support for NATO expansion and cracks in the grain deal it helped broker may seem to be playing against the hand of Türkiye in relations with Russia. But Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, says relations were not hurt by recent developments.

Speaking to CNN International on Wednesday, Kılıç said Erdoğan was the only leader within the NATO alliance who was able to maintain “open, transparent and positive relations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Türkiye, a NATO member, has always been open about its relations with Russia. Erdoğan is the only leader to discuss the issue with the United States. Putin personally acknowledged candid and transparent relations with Erdoğan,” Kılıç said.

Türkiye has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts between Russia, Ukraine and the West. Most recently, it managed to secure an extension of the vital grain deal. Yet, the deal expired earlier this week with Russia implying that an extension was not imminent under current circumstances. Kılıç said Erdoğan was monitoring the matter and is working to broker another deal.

“Türkiye will do its part, and we will work on this issue after President Erdoğan wraps up his Gulf tour,” Kılıç said. Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as part of a three-day tour that concluded late on Wednesday.

Kılıç said Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal was not a retaliatory move after Türkiye voiced support for Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

“We have been, as NATO member, very open in our ties with the Russian Federation,” he said. “We are working very closely with all stakeholders, but also with the Russian Federation, and I don't believe that is that there's friction regarding the NATO summit," he stated, referring to the meeting of heads of state and other high-ranking officials from NATO member states in Vilnius earlier this month.

The summit has discussed more support for Ukraine against Russia and the bloc’s expansion. Türkiye has long opposed Sweden’s membership on the grounds that the Nordic country has been tolerant of terrorist groups, including the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). After Stockholm took several steps to amend the situation, including implementing new counterterrorism laws, Erdoğan announced that they may greenlight the accession if the “European Union paves the way for Türkiye’s membership.”

Russian and Turkish leaders occasionally hold phone talks, and Putin was expected to visit Türkiye in August according to unconfirmed reports. Kılıç said they were “working” to arrange the visit.