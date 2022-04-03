A Turkish ship carrying 58 truckloads of humanitarian aid arrived in Lebanon Saturday.

Coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a total of 19 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) prepared 58 trucks with 960 tons of foodstuffs. The shipment of aid left Turkey's Mediterranean province of Mersin's port on Friday.

The aid was received in a ceremony attended by Turkish Ambassador Ali Barış Ulusoy, head of Lebanon's High Relief Committee Maj. Gen. Muhammad al-Khayr, Tripoli Port manager Ahmet Tamir, and AFAD and Turkish NGOs representatives.

"On this meaningful and special day, which coincides with the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, I'm very happy to be here for the third time in the last two weeks, at Tripoli Port," Ulusoy said, speaking at the event.

"Turkey doesn't leave its Lebanese brothers to fend for themselves in difficult times," said Ulusoy, underlining that both the Turkish state and NGOs continue to work to provide relief.

Ulusoy said that 524 tons of food aid had been delivered to Lebanese security agencies at the same place last week, while 80 tons of food and in-kind aid were delivered to the Lebanese Armed Forces at the Port of Beirut on Friday.

For his part, al-Khayr thanked Turkey for the assistance provided to the Lebanese people.

Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı also said Friday that the Turkish nation has reached out to help oppressed communities throughout history, and he underlined now it is Turkey’s duty to lend a helping hand to Lebanon amid its economic crisis.

He said Turkey has already sent two ships to Lebanon, including 33 trucks, and that with today’s shipment, it will have sent nearly 1,500 tons of vital aid.

Yunus Sezer, head of the emergency agency, said this is an opportunity to convey the Turkish nation's compassion and kindness to those in need.

An aid shipment sent by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also arrived at the Beirut port on Thursday as a gift to the Lebanese military.

The shipment was received in a ceremony attended by Ulusoy, Military attache Col. Hüseyin Başaran and Gen. Elias Youssef of the Lebanese army.

Ulusoy said the aid was delivered by a Turkish military cargo ship carrying 80 tons of food products and spare parts for cars.

Turkey "will continue to send aid to the Lebanese army and security forces in the coming days in line with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," the diplomat said.

The latest aid package comes a few days after the AFAD sent 524 tons of food aid to Lebanese security forces.

The TSK also provided more than 260 tons of food to the Lebanese army and the families of its members in March last year, and the Turkish Defense Ministry sent another 60 tons in October.

In 2015, Ankara included Beirut in the Turkish Foreign Military Assistance Program.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

The Lebanese currency has lost 90% of its value, eroding people’s ability to access basic goods, including food, water, health care and education, while widespread power outages are common due to fuel shortages.

Almost 80% of Lebanon’s population now lives under the poverty line, with 36% in extreme poverty, according to the United Nations estimates.