President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday held a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The two leaders discussed steps to improve bilateral relations and areas for cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ankara and Seoul have enjoyed friendly relations since the 1950s, with both countries' leaders maintaining bilateral ties, dialogue through international platforms like the United Nations, G-20 and MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Turkey and Australia).
