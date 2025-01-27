As Türkiye and Syria intensify efforts to increase their cooperation in the wake of the Assad regime's collapse, a significant diplomatic meeting took place on Sunday, the latest in a series of talks between the two nations.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration, hosted a Turkish delegation led by Ibrahim Kalın, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT). Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab also participated in the talks, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

Kalın, a key figure in Türkiye-Syria relations, became the first senior Turkish official to visit Damascus under the new administration. On Dec. 12, the Turkish spymaster prayed at the historic Umayyad Mosque amid heavy security measures, as shown in video footage. The mosque holds symbolic significance for Türkiye.

Kalın’s historic visit was later followed by a visit from Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who met with Syria's new leaders to strengthen ties.

Since the fall of Assad, Turkish and Syrian officials have frequently traveled between Ankara and Damascus as both sides seek to address several unresolved issues that negatively affect both countries.

On Jan. 15, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Syria’s top diplomat al-Shaibani in Ankara. Al-Shaibani led the first high-level Syrian delegation to Türkiye following the ouster of Assad in a swift anti-regime offensive in December.

Among the top priorities for both countries, security – particularly the fight against terrorism – remains a critical issue.

The ongoing presence of terrorist groups, including the PKK and Daesh, continues to threaten regional stability, according to both governments.

During Syria’s civil war, groups such as Daesh and the PKK's Syrian wing YPG gained control of northern territories. In response, Türkiye launched several cross-border operations between 2016 and 2019 to protect civilians and support Syrian opposition forces.

Under the previous regime, Assad refrained from aiding Türkiye in the counterterrorism battle and ignored Ankara’s repeated calls for cooperation to end the bloodshed caused by terrorist elements.

The new leader, al-Sharaa, is determined to change Assad’s approach to the war on terror and has repeatedly emphasized his administration’s willingness to cooperate closely with Ankara, with a strong focus on counterterrorism.

In a recent interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber, al-Sharaa stated that Syria may seek Türkiye’s support in the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups still active on its soil.

“We expect assistance from all nations in combating terrorism. In this regard, we may also seek support from Türkiye,” al-Sharaa said.

Al-Sharaa also warned that the risk of Syria's division will persist if the PKK/YPG does not lay down its arms.

“Syria is ready for all forms of cooperation to ensure Türkiye's border security,” he said.

The PKK/YPG controls several towns around the Euphrates River in northern Syria, where it aims to establish a self-styled Kurdish autonomous region. However, both Arab tribes and the Syrian National Army (SNA), part of the opposition forces, have recaptured Tal Rifaat and Manbij from the terrorists since the anti-regime offensive toppled Bashar Assad in December.

Clashes between the SNA and PKK/YPG terrorists continue, primarily around Tishrin Dam in southeastern Manbij, where tens of thousands of civilians live.

The vicinity of the dam has also seen the deployment of civilians and PKK/YPG terrorists disguised as civilians in recent weeks. The group has been condemned for using civilians as human shields.