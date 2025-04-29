A meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. High Level Defense Group held in the capital Ankara on Monday discussed cooperation in the defense industry as well as regional developments, according to the Defense Ministry.

"The parties discussed opportunities to deepen various aspects of defense and defense industry cooperation with the aim of advancing the sincere dialogue between the two countries, as recently expressed at the highest level," the ministry said.

The meeting also addressed regional and international security matters, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, it added.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held in the U.S. next year, the statement added.

Türkiye and the U.S. have a long history of military and economic cooperation. However, their ties have drifted away from a strategic partnership in recent years as disagreements between the two long-standing treaty allies have widened.

The disputes include the U.S. cooperation with the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, its stance toward the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

In 2019, during Trump's first term, the U.S. suspended Türkiye from the F-35 program after objecting to it buying a Russian S-400 missile defense system, claiming the Russian system would endanger the fighter jets.

Türkiye has said repeatedly that there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue.

Türkiye also said it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that the suspension broke the rules.

Ankara maintains that the deal would strengthen not only Türkiye but also NATO.