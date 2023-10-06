Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd James Austin highlighted the importance of close coordination between U.S. and Turkish forces in Syria, as Türkiye continued to target the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, destroying 30 positions belonging to the terrorists on Thursday.

Güler and Austin spoke over the phone to discuss developments in northern Syria, where the Turkish military is hitting terrorist targets in response to Sunday’s terrorist attack in front of the Interior Ministry headquarters in the capital Ankara. Turkish officials announced that the two terrorists who attempted to carry out the terrorist attack were trained in Syria and entered the country from Syria.

Güler told Austin that Türkiiye is ready to wage a joint fight against Daesh terrorists, as both ministers highlighted the importance of coordination.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military destroyed 30 YPG/PKK targets, eliminating senior terrorists in airstrikes in the Tal Rifaat, Jazeera and Derik regions in northern Syria.

The Chief of Staff Gen. Metin Gürak also discussed the latest developments with his American counterpart Gen. Charles Q. Brown, the Turkish military said.

Türkiye has renewed its commitment to a relentless fight against terrorism in the aftermath of an attack by terrorists from Syria who killed a civilian by hijacking his car and tried to storm police headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye redoubled its operations targeting the PKK after Sunday's attack. Dozens were arrested in operations across Türkiye against the PKK. In Iraq, Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK hideouts in the mountainous north of Türkiye's southern neighbor. Similar strikes were reported in Syria.

The YPG is also the spearhead of the main ally of the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh. Support for the PKK/YPG by the United States and other allies, including France, has strained ties with Ankara.

Türkiye has warned forces of third countries to stay away from facilities controlled by the PKK and YPG.