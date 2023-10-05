Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) targeted military facilities of the terrorist PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG in Syria, security sources said Thursday.

The strikes targeted the PKK/YPG’s facilities and the terrorist group’s senior cadres, sources said.

The facilities included weapons and ammunition storage warehouses, sabotage units and more.

MIT launched the operation after finding out that Sunday's attack on the Interior Ministry in Ankara was planned in Syria and the terrorists who participated in the attack came from Syria.

The sources noted that counterterrorism operations will continue until Türkiye reaches its goals in the region.

Türkiye battles the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq and its Syrian affiliate the YPG in northern Syria.

The country redoubled its operations targeting the PKK after Sunday's attack. Dozens were arrested in operations across Türkiye against the PKK. In Iraq, Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK hideouts in the mountainous north of Türkiye's southern neighbor. Similar strikes were reported in Syria though not confirmed by Turkish authorities. Turkish intelligence on Wednesday revealed that a senior PKK/YPG member responsible for a November 2022 attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that killed six people was eliminated in Syria.

Turkish officials said all areas controlled by the PKK/YPG terrorists were legitimate military targets.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, Britain, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.