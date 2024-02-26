Türkiye cannot remain indifferent to erasure of Palestinian identity under Israeli occupation, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday.

“Rule-based international system has come to brink of collapse with ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza,” Yıldız said, stressing that there can be no peace in the region without addressing the root causes of the Palestinian conflict, which he noted did not start on Oct. 7.

“Lack of political will by international community increased injustice felt by Palestinians,” Yıldız said.

“Türkiye believes all unilateral acts by Israel aiming at occupation constitute of breach of international law and must be unconditionally rescinded.”

“Israel’s acts have turned into collective punishment,” he added, pointing to the death toll in Gaza bombardments, and illegal settler terrorism against native Palestinians in the West Bank.

“Israel must be held accountable for measures to alter status of Jerusalem, as well as violations of human rights on occupied territories,” he said and added: “Türkiye respectfully calls on ICJ to declare the policies of practice of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal under international law.”

“It is ever more important as holy month of Ramadan approaches while the Israeli attacks on Gaza and West Bank continue, Yıldız further said, pointing out “alarming” plans by Israel to limit prayers in Jerusalem during Ramadan, as well as rhetoric from Israeli ministers where he said “morality must step in.”

Since Feb. 19, the ICJ has been hearing arguments by 52 countries on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The public hearings are a result of a U.N. General Assembly resolution from 2022 for the ICJ to give a nonbinding opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices from 1967 to present day.

In addition to Türkiye, Zambia, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), African Union, as well as Spain, Fiji and the Maldives are set to deliver their statements to the court today.

The case is separate from another ICJ case by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.