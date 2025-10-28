Türkiye aims to further develop relations with Belarus, the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Karaman deputy Selman Oğuzhan Eser said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press after meetings in Minsk, Eser, who is also head of the Türkiye-Belarus Interparliamentary Friendship Group, said the delegation’s visit aimed to “take relations between the two friendly countries to an even higher level.

”Eser led a Turkish parliamentary delegation to the Belarusian capital for the 3rd Eurasian Security conference. The delegation held talks with representatives of both chambers of the Belarusian Parliament, the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic.

Highlighting that diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Belarus have continued for 33 years, Eser said the two nations maintain “constructive relations primarily in economic, political and humanitarian areas.” He added that the strong dialogue between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has elevated bilateral ties “to a level based on mutual respect and trust.”

“Türkiye seeks to further develop its relations with Belarus,” Eser noted, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

“Our embassies in both countries are working hard to give new momentum to this partnership.” From the Belarusian side, Sergey Rachkov, head of the Working Group on Cooperation with the Turkish Parliament at the House of Representatives, underscored the historical depth of the two nations’ relations.

“The duty of parliamentarians is to identify new reserves and potentials for cooperation across different sectors,” Rachkov said, noting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in expanding bilateral engagement. He also praised Türkiye's support for Belarus in various international parliamentary forums, describing it as “highly significant."

Rachkov further pointed to the economic dimension of the relationship, saying Belarus hopes to benefit from Türkiye's “substantial financial and economic potential” to boost its domestic development. Tourism also featured as a key topic in the talks. Rachkov described Türkiye as “a very popular travel destination for Belarusians,” adding that his country’s tourism industry is also growing and eager to “welcome more Turkish visitors."

The Turkish delegation later met with members of the Council of the Republic, Belarus’ upper chamber, to discuss avenues for deeper interparliamentary cooperation and joint initiatives.