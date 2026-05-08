President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune oversaw the signing of a series of agreements in Ankara on Thursday, following bilateral talks and the first meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The two leaders signed a joint declaration marking the council’s first meeting, a step Ankara and Algiers described as part of efforts to deepen political, economic and institutional cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements covered a wide range of areas, including transportation, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, disaster management, media cooperation, investment promotion and broadcasting.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in postal services and telecommunications. Fidan also signed an agreement with Algerian Interior, Local Authorities and Transport Minister Said Sayoud on international passenger and freight transport.

Another memorandum, signed by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and Attaf, focused on the welfare of independence veterans and the relatives of martyrs.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Sayoud signed an agreement on the mutual recognition and exchange of driver’s licenses. The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in disaster and emergency management.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Algerian Industry Minister Yahia Bachır signed a memorandum between the two countries’ industry ministries. They also signed a separate agreement on cooperation in standardization, conformity assessment and training.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı and Algerian Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries Minister Yacine El Mahdi Oualid signed an agreement on cooperation in plant protection and plant quarantine.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Algerian Foreign Trade and Export Promotion Minister Kamel Rezig signed a joint declaration to launch negotiations on a preferential trade agreement, signaling an effort to further expand commercial ties between the two countries.

The Turkish presidency’s communications director, Burhanettin Duran, and Attaf signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in combating media disinformation.

Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, head of Türkiye’s Investment and Finance Office, and Omar Rekkache, director general of Algeria’s Investment Promotion Agency, signed a memorandum on cooperation in investment promotion.

Two separate memorandums were also signed between Algeria’s public radio institution, EPRS, and Turkish public broadcaster TRT. TRT Director General Zahid Sobacı and Algeria’s ambassador to Türkiye, Boumediene Guennad, signed agreements covering cooperation in television and radio broadcasting.

The signing ceremony came after Erdoğan and Tebboune held one-on-one talks and chaired the strategic cooperation council meeting, which was established to provide a framework for closer coordination between Ankara and Algiers.