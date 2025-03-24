The Presidency’s Communications Directorate’s Fight Against Disinformation Center (DMM) is actively combating the spread of false information on social media by sharing accurate updates in five languages to ensure the public receives reliable information.

According to a written statement from the DMM, the center is dedicated to fighting information pollution and continues to provide trustworthy data to the public, both domestically and internationally.

In its efforts, DMM publishes content not only in Turkish but in five other languages to debunk false claims related to topics that concern both national and international audiences.

The center has especially focused on swiftly verifying baseless accusations related to Türkiye’s policies and actions on the global stage.

The DMM’s communication strategy is robust, aiming to prevent the spread of misinformation and keep the public well-informed.

Recently, the center tackled false claims circulating on social media regarding corruption and terrorism investigations involving Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

These clarifications were shared in English, German, French, Russian, and Arabic.

By disseminating accurate information and raising awareness about manipulation, the DMM remains committed to safeguarding the public from disinformation and misinformation campaigns.