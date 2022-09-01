The United States on Wednesday declined to respond directly to Turkish statements that Greece has increasingly harassed Turkish jets flying over international airspace but did urge the two neighbors to "resolve (their) differences diplomatically."

A State Department spokesperson who addressed the matter on condition of anonymity said the U.S. is aware of the reports and encouraged "our NATO allies Greece and Türkiye to work together to maintain peace and security in the region."

"We urge all parties to avoid rhetoric and actions that could further raise tensions," the spokesperson said.

Turkish jets engaged in missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete, Turkish sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) earlier on Wednesday.

However, Greek military officials have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as "hostile" in the NATO Rules of Engagement.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken with his counterparts in Ankara and Athens "and emphasized the need for continued efforts to reduce tensions in the Aegean through constructive dialogue," Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Garron Garn said in an email exchange.

Like the State Department, the Pentagon said it is aware of the Turkish statements.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry is preparing to send radar records of the incident to the NATO secretary-general and alliance members' defense ministries.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Since the beginning of 2022, Greek warplanes have violated Turkish airspace 256 times and harassed Turkish jets 158 times, according to Ankara.