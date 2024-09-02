Frustrated by a lack of progress in its accession to the European Union, Türkiye has officially requested to join the BRICS alliance of developing markets as it looks to forge new ties beyond its traditional Western allies, according to a report in Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the matter.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s administration believes the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting away from developed economies, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to comment.

The country’s new diplomatic push reflects its aspirations to cultivate ties with all sides in a multipolar world while still fulfilling its obligations as a key member of NATO, they said.

Straddling Europe and Asia, Türkiye applied to join BRICS some months ago amid frustration over a lack of progress in its decades-old bid to join the European Union, the sources added.

The bid is also partly a result of rifts with fellow NATO members after Türkiye maintained close links with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the people added.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and Presidency declined to comment, according to Bloomberg.

“Türkiye can become a strong, prosperous, prestigious and effective country if it improves its relations with the East and the West simultaneously,” Erdoğan said in Istanbul over the weekend. “Any method other than this will not benefit Türkiye but will harm it.”

The BRICS grouping, named after Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, includes some of the biggest emerging economies. At the start of this year, it had four new members: Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt. Saudi Arabia was invited to join, though the kingdom has yet to do so.

The group’s further enlargement could be discussed during a summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22-24, said the sources. Malaysia, Thailand and Türkiye’s close ally Azerbaijan are among other countries looking to join.

BRICS touts itself as an alternative to what its members see as Western-dominated institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. New members can potentially get access to financing through its development bank as well as broaden their political and trading relationships.

Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has long accused Western nations of thwarting Turkish aspirations for a self-sufficient defense industry and strong economy.

The president has repeatedly called for an overhaul of the United Nations Security Council to broaden its five permanent members and expressed interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, set up by Russia and China as a rival to NATO.

BRICS expansion has primarily been driven by China, which is trying to boost its global clout by courting nations traditionally allied with the U.S.

Türkiye has been in talks to join the EU since 2005 but has encountered a series of obstacles, including what Ankara calls “politicized” reasons, namely the deadlock in ethically divided Cyprus.

Türkiye believes that joining the BRICS countries could help the country improve its economic cooperation with Russia and China and become a trade conduit between the EU and Asia. The people said it wants to be a hub for gas exports out of Russia and Central Asia.

Erdoğan’s administration has been trying to lure investment from Chinese electric carmakers, which could potentially take advantage of Türkiye’s customs union with the EU to boost their market access, Bloomberg wrote.