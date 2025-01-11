A presidential decree, published in the Official Gazette late Friday announced the appointment of several key positions within the Foreign Ministry, including deputy foreign minister and ambassadors.

Zeki Levent Gümrükçü, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to NATO, has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ahmet Rıza Demirer was named Director General of Bilateral Relations, while Tahsin Timur Söylemez will serve as Director General of International Mediation. Gülsun Erkul, previously a Foreign Policy Advisory Board member, was appointed as Director General of Energy, Environment, and Transboundary Waters.

Refik Ali Onaner and Ali Rıza Güney were both assigned as Directors General of Bilateral Relations. Fatma Ceren Yazgan was named Director General of Migration Policies and Visa Affairs, while Kenan Yılmaz will oversee both the Center for Strategic Research and the Directorate General of Intelligence and Security Affairs. Aylin Sekizkök was appointed as Director General of International Economic Affairs.

Six new ambassadors were also named. Birol Akgün will represent Türkiye in Azerbaijan, Ferhat Alkan in Mozambique, and Yakup Caymazoğlu, a presidential advisor, in Jordan. Gökhan Turan, previously Director General of Bilateral Relations, was appointed to Germany. Aytaç Yılmaz, Deputy Director General of Support Services, will serve in Cuba, and Lütfullah Göktaş was appointed to the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, Mustafa Alpaslan was removed from his position as Head of Strategy Development in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Mustafa Yerlikaya was named as his replacement.