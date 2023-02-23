With a presidential decree published on Thursday, Türkiye appointed new ambassadors to seven countries while six ambassadors were reassigned to Foreign Ministry headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Hüseyin Güngör, deputy director of the Information Technology department at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed as ambassador to Accra, Ghana. Hicabi Kırlangıç, a professor specializing in the Farsi language and literature who was commended by high honors by Iran for his contribution to the translation of reputed Turkish and Farsi works into two languages, became the new ambassador to Tehran.

Ufuk Ekici, Turkish ambassador in Astana, was appointed as envoy to Luanda, Angola. Berk Baran, deputy director of the ministry’s Northeastern Mediterranean affairs department, was appointed as the new ambassador to Addis Ababa. Murat Karagöz, who was serving as director of the Information Technology department, was appointed as ambassador to Lisbon. Mustafa Kapucu, head of Legal Services at the ministry succeeded Ufuk Ekici as Astana ambassador, while Osman Koray Ertaş was appointed as the new ambassador in London. Ambassador in Accra Özlem Gülsün Ergün Ulueren, Tehran Ambassador Derya Örs, Luanda Ambassador Alp Ay, Addis Ababa Ambassador Yaprak Alp, Lisbon Ambassador Lale Ülker and London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın were called back to the Foreign Ministry.