Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday notified a new round of diplomatic appointments, assigning ambassadors and senior diplomats to key overseas missions, including Türkiye’s embassies in Iran, Ukraine and Iceland, diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources, Ambassador Ahmet Aydın Doğan, currently head of foreign relations and protocol at the Turkish Parliament, was appointed ambassador to Iran, while Türkiye’s ambassador to Ukraine, Mustafa Levent Bilgen, was assigned as the country’s first ambassador to Iceland, where Ankara is establishing an embassy in Reykjavik.

Among other appointments, Ambassador Alper Aktaş was named ambassador to North Macedonia, while Ambassador Fatih Yıldız was appointed ambassador to South Korea. Ambassador Burak Akçapar, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, was assigned as ambassador to the Netherlands.

The diplomatic reshuffle also included appointments to several Middle Eastern, African and European capitals. Hakan Karaçay was named ambassador to Jordan, Hüseyin Ergani to Oman and Can Oğuz to Kuwait.

Ayşe Sözen Usluer, currently the Foreign Ministry’s representative in Istanbul, was appointed permanent representative to the U.N. Office in Geneva. Raziye Bilge Koçyiğit was assigned as Türkiye’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe.

Additional appointments included Fatma Ceren Yazgan as ambassador to Ukraine, Senem Güzel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nazmiye Başaran to Moldova and Necati Sancaktutan to Bahrain.

In Africa, Ferhat Alkan was appointed ambassador to Somalia, Ayça Oşafoğlu Inam to Mozambique, Selin Özaydın to Kenya, Fahri Türker Oba to Sudan and Özgür Gökmen to Gambia.

Further appointments included Havva Yonca Gündüz Özçeri as ambassador to Estonia, Kaan Esener to the Philippines and Fikriye Aslı Güven to Namibia.

The appointments are part of Türkiye’s regular diplomatic rotation process and come as Ankara continues efforts to expand its diplomatic presence and engagement across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.