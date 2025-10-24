Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz as Türkiye’s new ambassador to Syria, marking a key step in Ankara’s diplomatic reshuffle that includes several senior ambassadorial postings across Europe and Asia.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan informed newly appointed envoys of their assignments to Turkish embassies and permanent missions abroad.

Faruk Kaymakcı, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the European Union, was appointed as ambassador to Luxembourg, while Ambassador Ayda Ünlü, director general for Overseas Promotion and Cultural Affairs, will serve as ambassador to Podgorica, Montenegro.

Bilgin Özkan, deputy director general for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, was named ambassador to Papua New Guinea.

In addition, Yaprak Balkan, director general for Bilateral Relations (Latin America), will take over as Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the European Union, and Şebnem Cenk, director general for Bilateral Relations (Central and West Africa), has been appointed Türkiye’s permanent representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The appointments come as Türkiye continues to expand its diplomatic presence and deepen engagement with regions from Europe to the Pacific.