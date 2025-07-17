Türkiye and 10 Arab countries on Thursday reiterated their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, stability and security, denouncing foreign interference and condemning ongoing Israeli strikes, according to a joint statement released by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt.

The ministers stressed support for Syria's security, unity, stability and sovereignty and rejection of all foreign interference in its affairs.

They also welcomed a recent cease-fire agreement in the southern province of Suwayda and called for its full implementation.

The joint statement described the cease-fire deal as essential to preserving Syria’s unity, protecting civilians, and upholding the rule of law and state sovereignty.

It welcomed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s commitment to holding accountable all individuals responsible for abuses against residents in Suwayda.

The 11 countries also voiced support for all efforts aimed at restoring security and state authority across Suwayda and the entire country, while rejecting violence, sectarianism, incitement, and hate speech.

The ministers strongly condemned repeated Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory as blatant violations of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.

They warned that the attacks undermine Syria’s security, stability, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, while obstructing the Syrian government’s efforts to build a stable future that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.

The countries emphasized that Syria’s stability is essential to broader regional security and should remain a shared priority.

They also called on the international community to support Syria’s reconstruction process and urged the U.N. Security Council to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by ensuring Israel’s complete withdrawal from occupied Syrian territories, halting all hostilities and interference in Syria, and enforcing U.N. Resolution 2766 as well as the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

The statement comes a day after Israeli forces launched air raids on more than 160 targets across four Syrian provinces - Suwayda, Daraa, Damascus, and Damascus countryside - killing three people and injuring 34 in the capital alone.

Israel has cited "protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks in Syria, especially in the country’s south.

However, most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

Following the fall of Assad in December 2024, Israel intensified its air campaign in Syria and declared the buffer zone between the two countries defunct alongside the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.