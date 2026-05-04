Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz was in Yerevan on Monday to attend a European Political Community summit in the Armenian capital. His visit comes at a time of gradual normalization of ties between the two countries, which is also linked to a peace process between Armenia and Türkiye’s main ally, Azerbaijan. During the visit, Turkish and Armenian officials signed an agreement for the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge. The bridge, dated to the 10th century, is also known as the Silk Road Bridge and is located on the Arpaçay River in the eastern Turkish province of Kars, near the Turkish-Armenian border and near the eponymous archaeological site. It is regarded as the ancient Silk Road's "gateway" to Anatolia.

The two countries reached an understanding in September 2025 for the restoration of the bridge and Monday's signing sealed the deal. Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, special envoy of Türkiye for normalization with Armenia, and Armenia's Ruben Rubinyan, signed the deal.

Yılmaz is the highest-ranking official since former President Abdullah Gül to visit Armenia. His visit is more significant though, as Yerevan and Ankara explore more ways to further cooperation and eventually, fully normalize their relations.

The vice president was welcomed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and joined heads of state and government for a family photo at the summit. More than 40 leaders are attending the summit, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On the sidelines of the meeting, Yılmaz met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss bilateral ties and areas of cooperation.

Yılmaz’s participation was singled out by Pashinyan as he hailed the visit during a speech at the summit while EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized that the South Caucasus has entered a "transformative phase" following the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye, alongside a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan Speaking at the summit, Costa highlighted growing momentum toward regional stability and cooperation. He said improved ties between Ankara and Yerevan, coupled with the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement, are laying the foundation for a more integrated and connected region. "That agreement is a story of peace in Europe that must be celebrated, in a world where escalation and war seem to dominate. Thanks to this agreement and improved relations between Turkey and Armenia, the region has embarked on a transformative path," he said, pointing to efforts to develop strategic industries, markets, transport corridors, digital networks and energy interconnections. According to Costa, these initiatives go beyond facilitating trade and movement, instead helping build trust among neighbors, create jobs and foster shared economic growth.

Since 2020, Türkiye and Armenia have held a string of talks at various levels to explore the way forward in relations. Most recently, delegations from the two sides met in Kars of eastern Türkiye to discuss the revival of a railway between the two neighbors. Earlier, direct passenger and cargo flights were launched mutually. Ankara and Yerevan also approved the opening of the Alican border crossing to citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders. Before Yılmaz’s visit, Pashinyan met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last June in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is also crucial for progress in Turkish-Armenian normalization. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was also present at the summit, although via videolink. He used the opportunity to criticize the European Parliament for “sabotaging” the peace process. Aliyev said the European Parliament had adopted 14 resolutions over the past five years containing offensive language directed at Baku. "This body, instead of supporting the peace process, is effectively engaged in sabotaging it. From May 2021 to April 30, 2026, the European Parliament has adopted 14 resolutions full of offensive wording against Azerbaijan. Just imagine – 14 resolutions in five years, a kind of obsession. And the latest one was adopted just four days ago," Aliyev stated.

Aliyev said the Azerbaijani Parliament decided on May 1 to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament in all spheres and initiate procedures to terminate its membership in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly. On May 1, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned EU Ambassador to Baku Mariana Kuyuncic who was handed a protest note regarding the European Parliament resolution Supporting Democratic Resilience in Armenia. The ministry emphasized that the provisions of the resolution distort reality, contradict the principles of objectivity, as well as, the obligations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. According to Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the resolution distorted reality, contradicted the principles of objectivity and violated obligations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, expressed hope that he would visit Azerbaijan in 2028 to participate in the next EPC summit.

"I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC summit," Pashinyan said during the gathering in Yerevan.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had mutually supported each other's candidacies to host future EPC summits.

Commenting on Aliyev's remarks, he emphasized that it was the first time an Azerbaijani president had participated in an event held in Armenia, even if through videoconference.

He added that EPC summits have played an important role in facilitating contacts between the leaderships of Armenia and Türkiye.

"My first bilateral meeting with the Turkish president took place precisely on the sidelines of the first EPC summit in Prague. And now the Vice President of Türkiye is here to participate in the EPC summit and has become the first Turkish vice president to visit Armenia," Pashinyan said.